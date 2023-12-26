Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

After deadly Christmas Eve crash, local officials talk ATV/UTV dangers

(MGN)
By Brigham Harris
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old woman was killed Christmas Eve, after losing control of an UTV. The crash took place on Myakka Valley Trail near Sheps Island Road in Myakka, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Another crash victim, a 19-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

A former Myakka resident who lost his son to an offroad vehicle crash in 2004, spoke with ABC7 about the struggles of overcoming such a loss.

“I lived in Myakka for 37 years and moved out of there a couple years ago. But this is the third fatality that i know of,” said Merv Kennell, a former firefighter in Sarasota County.

Kennell said his heart sank when he heard about the accident, but wished to offer any advice and help for the family mourning the loss of their child—similar to what Kennel had to do nearly 20 years ago.

“This isn’t something you get over. You get through it day by day,” he said.

Between January 1 and the end of June, 2023, there had already been hundreds of offroad vehicle related deaths, and dozens of recalls for these vehicles.

North Port Police Department gave their condolences to the families involved, and said it’s an issue in south county as well.

NPPD Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in an interview, “I can think off the top of my head 6 or 7 incidents… where we’ve had fatalities.”

Florida Highway Patrol telling ABC7 this crash is still under investigation, and no new details since the weekend have been released.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead
Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Latest News

Kwanzaa candles
Kwanzaa Celebrations on the Suncoast
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead
Shoppers rush into stores through the crammed parking lot at the UTC.
Holiday shoppers take over the UTC
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Port Charlotte
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead