14 Injured in traffic crash on I75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent 14 people to the hospital Tuesday morning. It happened just before 6 A.M. in the Northbound lanes near mile marker 155 near Tuckers Grade.

According to FHP, a van carrying the multiple people had a blow out, and veered off the road into a wooded area.

The driver and 13 passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. FHP is investigating.

All lanes have reopened.

