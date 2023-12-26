14 Injured in traffic crash on I75 in Charlotte County
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent 14 people to the hospital Tuesday morning. It happened just before 6 A.M. in the Northbound lanes near mile marker 155 near Tuckers Grade.
According to FHP, a van carrying the multiple people had a blow out, and veered off the road into a wooded area.
The driver and 13 passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. FHP is investigating.
All lanes have reopened.
