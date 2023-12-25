Suncoast gets much needed rain as a Christmas present

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small on shore storm is arriving out of the Gulf of Mexico. Mostly cloudy skies dominate overnight, and lows dip to the mid 60s. This system will bring light to moderate rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. The rain will pass by the evening.

A southeasterly wind between 10 and 20 mph prevails, and gusts between 30 and 40 mph may be felt. Clouds will remain overcast and high temperatures will reach the mid 70s. A cold front arrives mid week, bringing a bit of rain. Behind it cooler temperatures and drier air will arrive for New Years Eve.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Monday at 7 p.m. Seas between four and seven feet are expected 20 to 60 miles out from the coast. Bay and inland waters will be choppy with seas two to four feet and upwards of five feet. Winds between 15 and 25 knots are expected with gusts up to 30 knots.

