Salvation Army feeds hundreds in Manatee County on Christmas day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Millions of Americans invite friends and family over for Christmas, they open presents, and feast. But what are the holidays for those who don’t have a home, or a family?

The Salvation Army feeds those in need quite often. On Christmas day the Manatee County volunteers prepared 300 meals and fed countless families.

One volunteer couldn’t help but cry as she handed out food. “I’m just so emotional,” said Sandra Miller. The local choosing to spend Christmas helping the people in this room, instead of with her family.

“You know we’re all people. We all deserve to be thought of and respected and loved, and that’s just why we are here,” said Miller.

