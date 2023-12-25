Advertise With Us
One person dead after shooting on Christmas Eve in Largo

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.

This happened near the intersection of Trotter Rd and 22nd Ave SW Sunday afternoon.

According to PCSO, the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is active and still ongoing.

