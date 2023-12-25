One person dead after shooting on Christmas Eve in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.

This happened near the intersection of Trotter Rd and 22nd Ave SW Sunday afternoon.

According to PCSO, the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is active and still ongoing.

