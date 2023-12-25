Manatee County officials help keep an eye out for Santa

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It takes a lot of work to make sure that Santa Claus gets around the world in one night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside several government agencies, including NORAD, to make sure Santa had a safe stop.

Dispatchers kept an eye on the sky, and notified all units of the sleigh being led by nine animals that was transmitting “Santa Claus is coming to Town” on a high frequency.

Officials tracked Santa and helped make his stop in Manatee County quick and painless.

