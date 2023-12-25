Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County officials help keep an eye out for Santa

One of MCSO's elves helped track Santa as he came to town.
One of MCSO's elves helped track Santa as he came to town.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It takes a lot of work to make sure that Santa Claus gets around the world in one night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside several government agencies, including NORAD, to make sure Santa had a safe stop.

Dispatchers kept an eye on the sky, and notified all units of the sleigh being led by nine animals that was transmitting “Santa Claus is coming to Town” on a high frequency.

Officials tracked Santa and helped make his stop in Manatee County quick and painless.

Post by Manatee County Public Safety Department.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Florida State Capitol building
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
Last Sunday, a mother charged with DUI destroyed part of a fence and crashed into a Florida...
Mother suspected of DUI crashes into Sarasota electrical substation with kid in backseat
Graphic
Dry Christmas Eve, Wet Christmas Day

Latest News

Rain chances
I’m Dreaming of a Wet Christmas
Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade
Watch ABC7's 37th Annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Rise Up Cafe looks forward to 2024 with high hopes
Suncoast shoppers searching for last minute Holiday gifts