Make-A-Wish kids spread holiday cheer with hotline

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Through Dec. 31, Make-A-Wish kids are sparking hope and joy.

The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by wish kids, are designed to give callers a moment of joy as they navigate the holiday season. Through Dec. 31, the hotline will give callers a break from everyday stress with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

The Hotline

Six wish kids, who have all battled a critical illness, will provide kid-friendly advice, stories, and funny moments via phone at (480) 914-9474 . Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts upon calling the hotline to listen to messages from:

Jasper, a 5-year-old with chronic respiratory failure from Wrentham, Massachusetts, who wished for a backyard playset;

Brantley, a 7-year-old from Nevada, Texas, with a heart condition, who wanted to see snow and wished to build a snowman with his family;

Annabelle, a 9-year-old from Clovis, California, with cystic fibrosis, who wished to skate with her favorite hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights;

Ava, an 11-year-old from Clive, Iowa, with a heart condition, who learned first-hand what it takes to be a content creator for her wish;

Fernie, an 11-year-old with cancer from Janesville, California, who, as an avid athlete, wished for a batting cage in his backyard.

Holin, a 10-year-old from Pensacola, Florida, whose love for music landed her onstage with her favorite singer.

Wishes can serve as an important turning point in the lives of wish kids. Wish alumni, who are many years removed from their wish, say that the wish helped them to not only feel better but also get better. Medical professionals agree that a wish can be a powerful intervention that leads to better health outcomes and quality of life.

Proceeds raised through the holiday season will make it possible for more wish kids like Jasper, Brantley, Annabelle, Ava, Fernie and Holin to experience the long-lasting impact of a wish.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.