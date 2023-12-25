I’m Dreaming of a Wet Christmas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The white Christmas is on the plains of Nebraska and South Dakota this year, maybe a little too white with 12″ to 18″ of snow with high winds and blizzard conditions. Just the type of weather many of us on the Suncoast moved south to escape! All we have is rain, which will vary from only a quarter of an inch (0.25″) for the northern Suncoast, to a half inch (0.50″). Most of the rain will be over by sunset Monday. Clouds linger Tuesday with no moisture, then another round of scattered light rain is possible Wednesday.

Potential Rain (Station)

We’re also tracking a cold front that will drop south across Florida Wednesday. Much cooler air returns behind that front, taking high temps back to the 60s and morning lows into the 40s, definitely “cold” by Florida standards – just don’t complain to anyone you know in the blizzard of the Northern Plains.

Blizzard (Station)

Be prepared for a chilly New Year’s Eve on the Suncoast with midnight temps only in the 50s.

