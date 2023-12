SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Did you forget an item on your shopping list? There are a few chains that are open Monday, Dec. 25.

It’s always a good idea to check the status of a restaurant before heading out, as some franchises may opt to close.

7-Eleven stores are open 24 hours in most locations

Bob Evans

CVS

Walgreens

Wawa

Waffle House

