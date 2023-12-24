Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota sting operation nets men near Flamingo Inn

The Strategic Investigations Unit of Sarasota conducted a sting operation last week, and...
The Strategic Investigations Unit of Sarasota conducted a sting operation last week, and Steven Wheeler, a convicted felon, was one of its top arrests.(SCSO)
By Cade Snell
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Strategic Investigations Unit of the Sarasota Police Department conducted a sting operation this week, catching three local men in the process.

It all happened at the intersection where the Flamingo Inn stands--that’s where 47th meets Tamiami.

The first to feel the sting was Juan Dixon. He arrived at the intersection in a black Toyota Camry at 2:40 on Tuesday afternoon and offered an undercover officer $60 for “pussy.”

Police contacted and arrested him without issue--everything was recorded on body camera. Dixon has been charged with soliciting a prostitute. He has a long record of arrests, from battery to cocaine possession.

Next was Yazan Awwad. He showed up a few hours later, around 4 on that Tuesday afternoon. Coincidentally, Awwad was also in a black Toyota Camry. He approached the same officer that Dixon did, and he offered $200 for oral sex that led to “full service.”

Officers then arrested Awaad, charging him with soliciting a prostitute. This is his first offense.

57-year-old Steven Wheeler, a convicted felon, was Wednesday’s arrest.

The same sting at the Flamingo Inn caught him. He rolled up in his white GMC truck around 1:30 p.m., and he offered an undercover detective $200 for what he termed “full service.”

When they arrived just down the road at the Super 8, officers were ready to meet him.

Wheeler had $380 in cash on him, as well as a Glock magazine, a white tubesock full of more ammo, and an unidentified substance in a pill bottle that police sent off for testing.

ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest on this investigation as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State Capitol building
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Proposal filed to ban red light cameras in Florida

Latest News

Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Graphic
Dry Christmas Eve, Wet Christmas Day
CL3 LLVOSOT