Sarasota sting operation nets men near Flamingo Inn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Strategic Investigations Unit of the Sarasota Police Department conducted a sting operation this week, catching three local men in the process.

It all happened at the intersection where the Flamingo Inn stands--that’s where 47th meets Tamiami.

The first to feel the sting was Juan Dixon. He arrived at the intersection in a black Toyota Camry at 2:40 on Tuesday afternoon and offered an undercover officer $60 for “pussy.”

Police contacted and arrested him without issue--everything was recorded on body camera. Dixon has been charged with soliciting a prostitute. He has a long record of arrests, from battery to cocaine possession.

Next was Yazan Awwad. He showed up a few hours later, around 4 on that Tuesday afternoon. Coincidentally, Awwad was also in a black Toyota Camry. He approached the same officer that Dixon did, and he offered $200 for oral sex that led to “full service.”

Officers then arrested Awaad, charging him with soliciting a prostitute. This is his first offense.

57-year-old Steven Wheeler, a convicted felon, was Wednesday’s arrest.

The same sting at the Flamingo Inn caught him. He rolled up in his white GMC truck around 1:30 p.m., and he offered an undercover detective $200 for what he termed “full service.”

When they arrived just down the road at the Super 8, officers were ready to meet him.

Wheeler had $380 in cash on him, as well as a Glock magazine, a white tubesock full of more ammo, and an unidentified substance in a pill bottle that police sent off for testing.

ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest on this investigation as it becomes available.

