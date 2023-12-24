Santa in the Suncoast: Check out our Santa Tracker courtesy of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Santa makes his way around the world this Christmas Eve, remember you can keep an eye on the jolly old elf’s trip. The tracker will provide a countdown to Santa’s arrival!

You can follow the journey beginning on Dec. 24 by clicking here. Make sure you don’t forget to leave out goodies for St. Nick and all his reindeer!

We wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.