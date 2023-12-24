Rise Up Cafe looks forward to 2024 with high hopes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A downtown Sarasota business is serving up smiles, scoops, amidst a tumultuous economic quarter.

Rise Up Cafe is a standout initiative which employs community members with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Though, owner Beaver Shriver, said in an interview with ABC7, it’s their abilities that qualify them for the job.

“A lot of times you just say ‘Hi, here’s the business, here’s the cash register... and away you go,” said Shriver.

The business has faced financial struggles in the latter half of 2023, but an exciting future is in the works, according to Shriver. A select few restaurants and businesses will be a part of the SRQ expansion, Rise Up Cafe included.

“Imagine being there at the airport and one of our team members is right there saying, ‘Hi welcome to Sarasota’ and they have down syndrome or autism or cerebral palsy... welcoming you to this city. That impact could just be huge,” he said.

Along with paying the $20,000 rent and monthly expenses, Shriver is working to normalize hiring adults with disabilities by continuously spreading the word.

