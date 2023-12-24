Advertise With Us
Rallys held along the Suncoast as Israel and Hamas war continues

It's become a weekly ritual they wish was no longer necessary.
It’s become a weekly ritual they wish was no longer necessary.(ABC7)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s become a weekly ritual they wish was no longer necessary.

“For the 8th or 9th consecutive week to remind people of the Israelis who were kidnapped to Gaza,” says Ron Kenan.

Kenan is one of dozens of members of the Sarasota Israeli community who gather every Saturday at the Sarasota Farmers market to raise awareness about the war and the hostages still being held captive.

“Israel is trying to resolve the situation with Hamas, and basically eliminate Hamas threats from the border of Israel,” Kenan says.

Just a few blocks down and a few hours after the pro-Israel rally ended, Palestinian supporters gathered in Sarasota with very different perspectives.

“Right now we have genocide that has been happening for 75 to 80 days,” says rally organizer Bryan Ellis.

He blames the reported 20-thousand deaths in Gaza on two main groups, saying “Israel and the United States are responsible for the genocide.”

But Kenan says the death toll is “the pure responsibility of Hamas. Hamas is the one who uses them as human shields.”

Hamas is an organization Kenan describes as “monsters,” while Ellis sees their mission differently, saying, “Hamas is resisting the aggressors.”

And while a new report from the United Nations says more than 500,000 people in Gaza are now starving, Kenan says this could be avoided if other Arab countries agreed to take in Palestinian refugees.

“Starting with Egypt, who should allow those Palestinian refugees to come to their territories so that they can get food and water and other supplies,” Kenan states.

An argument Ellis doesn’t agree with, saying, “It’s not the responsibility of other nations to allow Israel to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide by forcing Palestinians out of their homeland.”

And while there are so many things that both sides disagree on...they do find common ground on one key point.

“We are supporting, and want to have the Palestinians live their life peacefully, without the ruling of a terrorist organization. Perhaps one day, we might be able to live together,” Kenan hopes, while Ellis says there needs to be “Equal rights for everybody.  Jews, Palestinians, Arabs, and everyone needs to live in peace.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

