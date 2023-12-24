Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red light--but that was only the beginning.

Guillermo Sebastian, the driver, blew past a red light on Ringling, headed southbound on Washington. Police activated their lights and sirens, moving behind him, but Sebastian had other plans.

He continued south, and when he reached the next intersection, he stopped in traffic, as he did at Bahia Vista. By then, however, officers were done waiting.

The officer not driving the patrol car got out of the car while all the cars around them were stopped in traffic. Police pulled the suspect out of vehicle, and later, found MDMA in his wallet. Sebastian had never been issued a Driver’s License.

He has been charged with fleeing a marked patrol vehicle, as well as driving without a valid license.

