Mother suspected of DUI crashes into Sarasota electrical substation with kid in backseat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Sunday, a mother charged with DUI destroyed part of a fence and crashed into a Florida Power and Light Substation--all with her 5-year-old in the backseat.

Airbags were out, a fence was destroyed, and the driver was trying hard not to fall asleep. Once the officer on the scene realized that 37-year-old Stephanie Hollenbeck was at fault for the crash, they began investigating it as a DUI for several reasons.

First and foremost was that Hollenbeck appeared under the influence. Her eyes were bloodshot and droopy; she slurred her words and spoke “unusually slowly,” according to police.

Beyond that, it didn’t seem that she had tried to avert the crash. Skid marks didn’t start until within 5 feet of the fence, and it didn’t seem like she had tried to turn at all.

After letting Hollenbeck know what he suspected her of, the officer ran her through sobriety exercises, all of which she failed and failed to understand. Following that, officers searched the car, finding a needle inside her purse and Xanax pills mixed in among others in a prescription bottle. Hollenbeck claimed the pills belonged to her husband and that he had put the pills in there, but when police spoke to him, he denied it, going on to say that she had stolen pills from him before.

Beyond the needle and pills, officers also found a burnt Brillo pad (used for smoking crack cocaine) and a razor blade in her Nike backpack, as well as yet more Brillo in a black purse.

Police then escorted Hollenbeck to jail. She fell asleep on the ride and had to be woken up once they arrived, and after they had gone in and she sat on the bench inside, police had to wake her, according to a report, “no less than 30 times.”

Following that, officers took her to the hospital, where she again fell asleep on the 10-minute journey. She responded poorly to initial treatment, and hospital staff kept her for several hours before transporting her back to jail.

Law enforcement contacted the Department of Children and Families and leveled four charges at Hollenbeck: possession of a controlled substance, child neglect, DUI with a passenger under 18, and DUI with property damage.

ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest on this investigation as additional information becomes available.

