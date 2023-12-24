Advertise With Us
Manatee County Commissioners serve up free holiday helpings to first responders

By Rob Wells
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The parking lot of the Manatee County sheriff’s office looked more like a pop-up gourmet restaurant Sunday afternoon.

It was all part of the annual holiday luncheon for first responders working while so many other people spend Christmas Eve with friends and family.

Popi’s Place Restaurant and Catering served up more than 150 free meals which included everything from Chicken Cordon Bleu to savory sides and scrumptious desserts.

Manatee county paramedic Chris Stellato took part for the second year in a row. He said he doesn’t mind clocking in if it helps his coworkers.

“I typically work the holidays so that other people can be off with their families,” Stellato said.

County commissioners started the thank you luncheon a few years back as a simple way to show how much first responders are appreciated not only on holidays, but all year long.

“It’s great for camaraderie, it’s great for morale, and that’s why we do it, we want them to know that we love and care about them and that we appreciate them,” said Manatee County commissioner chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

