Early Christmas Eve ATV crash kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One woman is now dead after a crash early this morning.

At just after 3:30 a.m., a 20-year-old Sarasota woman driving an ATV on the Myakka Valley Trail was trying to make a turn when she lost control, throwing her off the bike and ultimately killing her. The 19-year-old Sarasota man riding behind her remained seated.

The road remains closed at Myakka Valley Trail/Sheps Island Road.

This is still an open investigation. ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.