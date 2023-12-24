Advertise With Us
Dry Christmas Eve, Wet Christmas Day

Graphic
Graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small storm is approaching Florida on this Christmas Eve Day. Most of us stay dry with mild temps in the 70s. Rain develops for Christmas Day, mainly light rain, but an isolated thundershower is possible which could bring an isolated heavy band of rain. By the end of Christmas Day, the rain is moving away. Next is a cold front that drops south across Florida by the end of the week. That means cooler air returns for New Year’s Eve. High temps to end the year will stay in the 70s. But the midnight temps will be in the 50s, which in Florida means jackets or sweatshirts for New Year’s Eve.

Potential Rain
Potential Rain(Station)

The cooler highs in the 60s may stay with us for much of early January.

14 Day
14 Day(Station)

