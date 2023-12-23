Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A Warm and Cloudy Christmas followed by a cool New Year’s Eve

Start
Start(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Christmas (2022) we had a low of 36° and a high of 48°, then New Year’s Eve we jumped up to 79°. This year we reverse the trend with Christmas almost 30 degrees warmer! We’re tracking a couple of weak storms coming across the Gulf of Mexico which will bring a few scattered light showers Christmas Day through Wednesday. A cold front drops south across Florida Wednesday which could enhance the chance of a few showers. The front will definitely bring some cooler air for New Year’s Eve and Day, 60s for high temps and cool 50s for the stroke of midnight.

The first half of January is likely to stay cool, then a warmer trend could move in for late January.

Snow
Snow(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Florida State Capitol building
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
Proposal filed to ban red light cameras in Florida
The place to be lately with temperatures warming into the 80s. This from the N. Jetty in...
Sarasota County launches "Sarasota County Starter Kit" to help ease new resident transitions
Jacob Aquino
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen

Latest News

In total, there were 142 cats, 3 dogs, and 164 fowl (ducks, chickens, geese, and a peacock)...
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates animal neglect hoarder case
Glenallen Elementary named a National United Champion School by Special Olympics
Glenallen Elementary named a National United Champion School
CCSO Shop with a Cop 2023
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office celebrating 20 years of ‘Shop with a Cop’
End of Year Tax Advice with Richard Stern : Part 5