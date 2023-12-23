A Warm and Cloudy Christmas followed by a cool New Year’s Eve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Christmas (2022) we had a low of 36° and a high of 48°, then New Year’s Eve we jumped up to 79°. This year we reverse the trend with Christmas almost 30 degrees warmer! We’re tracking a couple of weak storms coming across the Gulf of Mexico which will bring a few scattered light showers Christmas Day through Wednesday. A cold front drops south across Florida Wednesday which could enhance the chance of a few showers. The front will definitely bring some cooler air for New Year’s Eve and Day, 60s for high temps and cool 50s for the stroke of midnight.

The first half of January is likely to stay cool, then a warmer trend could move in for late January.

