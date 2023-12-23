Surplus of Toys for Tots donations brings more smiles this Christmas

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A rented U-Haul doubled up as Santa’s sled in Manatee County Saturday morning. The truck was full of thousands of donated holiday treasures collected by Toys for Tots of Manatee County.

Those toys are now headed for Manatee County churches as well as migrant centers to help families in need this holiday season.

Toys for Tots officials told ABC 7 they finished off their regular toy distribution at the former DeSoto Square Mall parking lot last weekend, yet the toy donations continued to pour in at Manatee County drop-off sites.

Now, the 23 additional bikes and 250 toys will help create more smiles this Christmas.

“People were generous, I mean they just came out of the woodwork with toys and money,” said Manatee County assistant Toys for Tots coordinator Bob Fields.

Fields added that besides the surplus of toys, more than $20 thousand dollars in money donations had been collected to help the non-profit. Saturday’s donations are slated to be taken to an area church then distributed next week.

“These people are the hardest workers, and they don’t get a lot of recognition, but if it wasn’t for them who would be out doing all the stuff in the fields and doing all the stuff the richer people won’t do?” said Palmetto Presbyterian Church member Karen Euga who’ll be helping to distribute the goods to families in need.

