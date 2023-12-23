Advertise With Us
Sunshine Returns Saturday

Good Boating Weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday will be a beautiful, warm day for activities outside. Clouds will clear overnight, making for a much sunnier day. The ultraviolet index will be in the moderate level at the peak point of the day.

It will feel warmer on Saturday as temperatures jump a few degrees higher, and sunshine prevails. Lows will teeter around the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Dewpoints remain in the 50s keeping the humidity at bay.

The clouds returns Sunday making for an overcast, but dry Christmas Eve. And a little bit of afternoon or evening rain is possible on Christmas.

Boating and beach conditions are favorable. Winds will come mostly from the northeast between ten to 15 knots on Saturday. Boaters can expect a moderate chop with seas only reaching a foot. Beachgoers will have sunny skies with a low to moderate ultraviolet index. Gulf water temperatures will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Boating conditions are similar Sunday but with cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast this weekend.

Rain chances return on Christmas, but the majority of precipitation should fall mid week.

