Discovering the Christmases of Suncoast Past with Bonus Feature

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 7am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What do you miss most about the old Christmas traditions on the Suncoast? The box of perfect oranges as the perfect present? The “Mumming”? What is Mumming, anyway? Watch and find out!

Today’s special added feature - In 1939, we had a year with TWO Thanksgivings! Here’s that story:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2023/11/22/discovering-year-with-two-thanksgivings/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

