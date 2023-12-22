SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast temperatures will be a few degrees higher on Friday as the warming trend continues. The day will peak with high temperatures around 75 degrees. Temperatures will jump another two degrees as we head into the weekend. Friday morning will be the last wake up call with temperatures in the mid 50s. Beginning Saturday, overnight lows will teeter in the low 60s for the remainder of the work week.

The overcast cloud coverage will linger through Friday, with Saturday being the brightest day. More clouds roll in on Sunday. Rain is not expected until the beginning of next week when a front makes its way through the Suncoast.

Beach conditions will be overcast and warm with an ultraviolet index in the moderate category. Highs will be in the low 70s along the coast. Boaters will have winds out of the northeast between ten and 15 knots and gusts up to 20 knots early in the day. Then winds die down between five and ten knots, with seas dipping from two to one foot with a moderate chop.

A fast moving front arrives between Christmas evening and Tuesday morning. It will bring a small amount of rain to the Suncoast. However, Rudolf may need to lead the charge for Santa, as skies will be overcast on Christmas Eve.

