Sarasota County launches "Sarasota County Starter Kit" to help ease new resident transitions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moving to or settling into a new area can be an invigorating experience, but also an overwhelming one. Sarasota County has an innovative new tool to help ease that transition: the “Sarasota County Starter Kit.”

Packed with free classes and other tools, the kit will provide a guide to living on the Suncoast, equipping both new and existing community members with essential information, from saving on utilities to living with local wildlife.

“There is a lot to learn about living in Southwest Florida, and the Sarasota County Starter Kit is our way of saying ‘welcome’ to new residents while offering valuable resources to better understand how to get settled in your new home,” said Lee Hayes Byron, UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County director. “We believe that informed and engaged residents lead happier, healthier lives and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.”

Sarasota County’s continuing growth in popularity has made the area a destination for many, with the county adding an average of 35 new residents each day in recent years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Starter Kit aims to welcome newcomers and provide valuable insights to longtime residents, ensuring that everyone has the tools and knowledge to make the most of their time in this vibrant community.

The kit will cover a diverse range of topics crucial for successful living in the area, including:

Sustainability and resource conservation

Gardening in Florida

4-H activities for youth and families

Understanding and interacting with local wildlife

Saving on utilities

Recycling and reuse

Protecting water resources, from ponds to seas

Florida-Friendly Landscaping™

Disaster preparedness

Identifying beneficial insects and pests

Starter Kit classes begin Jan. 17, with new offerings available every two weeks thereafter. Classes are free, open to everyone, and offered online, to increase accessibility from wherever residents might be.

“We get so many comments from our program participants about how different it is here compared to where they moved from, including what grows here, what gets recycled here, and what creatures live here,” said Byron. “By offering these classes, we hope to empower residents with information that is easy to understand and to apply in their daily lives so they can enjoy their new community and actively contribute to the well-being of Sarasota County.”

Learn more about the Sarasota County Starter Kit series, including class schedules and registration details: visit tiny.cc/ufsaraext_starterkitclass, email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu, or call 311 (or, 941-861-5000 if outside Sarasota County).

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.