Sarasota County Correctional Facility elves spread holiday cheer with Toys for Tots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Correctional Facility and Toys for Tots joined forces to bring joy to the children of incarcerated individuals this holiday season.

96 men and women helped to pick out toys for 276 children. The gifts were lovingly wrapped and distributed.

Bayside Community Church volunteered their space to serve as the workshop.

“Together, we’re working to ensure every child receives a special gift and feels the warmth of the season. Let’s continue to come together and create moments of happiness for these families during this beautiful time of the year,” reads a statement from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

