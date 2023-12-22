Proposal filed to ban red light cameras in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Senator Ileana Garcia, on Wednesday, filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban the use of “traffic infraction detectors,” otherwise known as red light cameras, in Florida except for in school zones.

There are currently ten active cameras in the City of Sarasota, but Manatee County stopped using them last year.

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge explained why in a 2022 interview, saying, “We could not point to a definitive change in safety at those intersections. What we did see was what we thought was an egregious taking of money from our citizens.”

But advocates for these cameras cite a recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association that demonstrates red light cameras have proven to be effective, saying they have reduced fatal red light running crashes in large cities by 21%.

This resolution will have to be passed by a 3/5 vote in both the House and Senate, and then would be put on the ballot for voters to decide its fate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.