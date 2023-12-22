Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates animal neglect hoarder case

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County deputy sheriff responded to a home in Frostproof on Thursday morning to complete a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who was reported to be living there and investigate a possible “hoarder situation” involving cats at the house.

When the deputy arrived, he was met by 48-year-old Lisa Lacharite, who told him she was her mother’s caregiver and that her mother had health issues. She also told the deputy that she rescues cats and cares for numerous chickens and ducks.

As the deputy entered the enclosed front porch, he observed numerous wire cages that contained approximately 75 chickens, peacocks and ducks. Some of these animals appeared to be malnourished and sick.

When the deputy entered the residence, he noticed an overwhelming ammonia odor and observed approximately 50 cats running around the residence, climbing on furniture, and sitting on the kitchen counters. He also observed dried feces on the floors and walls.

After observing the living conditions inside the home, more PCSO staff responded to investigate. Members of Polk County Animal Control, the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, Agricultural Crimes, Crime Scene, and Southeast District patrol responded.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded with an ammonia reader. PCFR collected an air samples inside the residence; the samples read between 70 and 100 parts per million ammonia. PCFR personnel advised anything over 50 parts per million was hazardous to health.

Lacharite’s mother was removed from the residence to prevent further exposure to the air.

During an interview, Lacharite admitted she knew the conditions inside the residence were not good for them or the animals. She stated that she has been overwhelmed by the amount of animals she has, and that it has become too much for her to handle. She agreed to surrender all of the animals, except for her three dogs and her mother’s three cats.

Based on the investigation, detectives determined Lacharite has neglected to provide the legal obligations to care and support her animals.

Lacharite was arrested on five counts of felony animal cruelty, 304 counts of animal neglect, and one count of elder neglect. Lacharite was transported to the Polk County Jail without incident.

In total, there were 142 cats, three dogs, and 164 fowl (ducks, chickens, geese, and a peacock) seized from the property (all from within the residence) pending a forfeiture hearing.

All of the animals have been removed from the residence were transported to Animal Control. The animals will be evaluated by veterinarians.

Polk County Animal Control will work with the general public, the SPCA, and animal rescue organizations to find forever homes for animals. Polk County Animal Control is asking the public who are interested in adopting the animals (cats, dogs) to stop by Animal Control on Friday or Saturday at 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven, FL. People can also email AnimalControl@polksheriff.org and provide your name, address, email, and telephone number and how you would like to help.

