New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan 1.

Florida State Capitol building
Florida State Capitol building(News Service of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are six new Florida laws taking effect on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 that you should be aware of.

  • HB 425: Expands Florida’s “Move Over” law to include disabled vehicles.
  • HB 1275: Allows local law enforcement to create a registry of people with mental health issues. Officials believe poor capacity to follow instructions or conditions could be “mistakenly perceived as an indication of hostility.”
  • HB 775: Requires mayors and elected officials in municipalities to fill out the same disclosure form used as state and county officials. This is known as “form 6.”
  • SB 1534: Clarifies who can set or alter bail and makes changes to pretrial release and detention. This will also stiffen release conditions for offenders with long criminal histories.
  • SB 7056: Florida’s Department of Children and Families is now back in control of all child abuse investigations.

