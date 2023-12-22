New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan 1.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are six new Florida laws taking effect on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 that you should be aware of.

HB 425 : Expands Florida’s “Move Over” law to include disabled vehicles. Expands Florida’s “Move Over” law to include disabled vehicles.

HB 1275 : Allows local law enforcement to create a registry of people with mental health issues. Officials believe poor capacity to follow instructions or conditions could be “mistakenly perceived as an indication of hostility.”

HB 775: Requires mayors and elected officials in municipalities to fill out the same disclosure form used as state and county officials. This is known as “form 6.”

SB 1534 : Clarifies who can set or alter bail and makes changes to pretrial release and detention. This will also stiffen release conditions for offenders with long criminal histories.

SB 7056 : Florida’s Department of Children and Families is now back in control of all child abuse investigations.

