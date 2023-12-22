Manatee County paramedic hosts former pediatric patient at EMS base

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not often EMS heroes get closure after a call but on Wednesday, Charge Paramedic Kevin Guido had the opportunity to reconnect with a former patient at the West Bradenton EMS Base in Bradenton.

Two-year-old Nolan Backus experienced a very high fever which led to medical complications and Guido helped him make it to the hospital, despite the stressful conditions.

On Wednesday, Nolan stopped by the station with his mom Julia to say hi to Kevin after the paramedic helped save his life months ago.

It was a reunion Nolan and Guido will remember forever.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.