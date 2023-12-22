Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County paramedic hosts former pediatric patient at EMS base

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not often EMS heroes get closure after a call but on Wednesday, Charge Paramedic Kevin Guido had the opportunity to reconnect with a former patient at the West Bradenton EMS Base in Bradenton.

Two-year-old Nolan Backus experienced a very high fever which led to medical complications and Guido helped him make it to the hospital, despite the stressful conditions.

On Wednesday, Nolan stopped by the station with his mom Julia to say hi to Kevin after the paramedic helped save his life months ago.

It was a reunion Nolan and Guido will remember forever.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police
Sarasota woman arrested for package theft
Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages

Latest News

Santa's helpers
Suncoast postal carriers delivering holiday cheer to students
Kevin Enter and John Bradford
Suncoast resident’s selfless act saves stranger’s life
Charlotte County Deputies replaced a mailbox for a veteran
Charlotte County deputies replace damaged mailbox for veteran
Sarasota veteran gets brand-new car
Brand-new car donated to Suncoast veteran