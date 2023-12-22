Advertise With Us
Judge allows limited interview with juror in ‘Take Care of Maya’ misconduct motion

Maya Kowalski
Maya Kowalski(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge will allow limited interviews with a juror in the Maya Kowalski Civil Trial after the defense said misconduct was at play.

Defense attorneys for John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital filed the motion asking for a new trial last week in the case. The hospital was found liable for extensive damages in the medical malpractice lawsuit levied against it by a Venice family at the center of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

Now, the hospital is objecting to the multi-million-dollar payout and alleging that Juror No. 1, the foreperson, had violated the judge’s order of discussing the case with others before the deliberating the verdict. The juror or his wife is alleged to have posted information on social media concerning a witness. The juror’s wife is alleged to have created content on social media about the case.

“Much of Defendant’s initial motion focuses on the alleged actions of Juror #1′s spouse. Defendant’s motion states that Juror #1′s spouse attended the trial on October 30, 2023. Defendant points to screen captures from the media feed that depict a woman believed to be Juror #1′s spouse talking with another person in the gallery, whom Defendant identifies as “Jules,” who apparently has her own on-line show on TikTok and who would call into other online programs on YouTube,” reads the motion.

Judge Hunter Carroll has agreed to allow a limited interview with this juror on Jan. 3, 2024.

