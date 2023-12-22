Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect

A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are searching for the suspect. (Source: KING, KAREN GREER, CNN)
By Julie Calhoun, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state family and neighbors are mourning the loss of a beloved horse that was found shot and killed.

“He was the neighborhood star. Everybody loved him. He knew more people than we did,” community member Karen Greer said.

Flowers have been left in memory of the cherished horse in a Pierce County neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Greer said she went to feed LeMon but found a horrific scene instead.

Greer called her veterinarian to come over not knowing exactly what happened and that’s when they found a bullet hole.

According to Greer, neighbors heard a gunshot during the overnight hours.

She said LeMon was so friendly that he probably went right up to the shooter.

“All I could do was cry and scream,” Greer said. “It’s just evil.”

Pierce County deputies say no shell casing was found but the shooting remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has since been started to raise money for a reward in finding the person responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police
Anthony Pete
Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot

Latest News

Glenallen Elementary named a National United Champion School by Special Olympics
Glenallen Elementary named a National United Champion School
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case
CCSO Shop with a Cop 2023
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office celebrating 20 years of ‘Shop with a Cop’