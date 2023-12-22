Advertise With Us
Headed home for the holidays? Check your flight before you go

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - So far, things seem to be going well for pre-Christmas travel. If you are heading to one of the Suncoast’s airports, it’s always a good idea to check your flight status before you head out.

Here are the flight screens for area airports:

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Punta Gorda Airport

St.Pete-Clearwater

Tampa International Airport

You can also keep an eye out nationwide by checking FlightAware.com

