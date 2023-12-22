Advertise With Us
Glenallen Elementary named a National United Champion School by Special Olympics(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Glenallen Elementary has been named a National United Champion School by Special Olympics.

A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement, and respect for all members of the student body and staff. A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by achieving the ten standards described below.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® and Young Athletes

1. Unified Sports and/or Young Athletes are available for students across multiple grade levels of the school.

2. Unified Sports and/or Young Athletes occur regularly over the course of the school year and includes a culminating event or competition (i.e.; continuous weekly training in lead-up to an event).

3. Each sport/activity has an adult coach who has received training on Unified Sports or Young Athletes.

4. Special Olympics programming is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other sports/activities.

Inclusive Youth Leadership

5. A Unified Club or inclusive student group which meets regularly throughout the school year for social and/or leadership activities (can be classroom-based, during the school day, or extra-curricular).

6. Students of all abilities are given opportunities to take leadership roles during sports/activity training sessions.

7. The inclusive club/group has an adult liaison and is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other clubs/activities.

Whole-School Engagement

8. At least two whole-school engagement activities are implemented per school year.

9. The Unified Club or inclusive student group works alongside school staff to lead the awareness activities.

Sustainability

10. The school is currently self-sustainable or has a plan in place to sustain the three components into the future.

Glenallen Elementary is 1 of 164 schools across the United States to earn this distinction.

