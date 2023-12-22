First Alert Weather: Suncoast weather looks good into Christmas Eve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure aloft and at the surface will hold fast for the next few days. Cloud cover will be on the increase over the weekend, especially on Sunday because a low-pressure area and cold front will move into the Gulf waters. The clouds that this low creates will be blown by upper-level winds in this direction leading to an overcast Sunday. Rain chances will start to go up Sunday night.

Temperatures will be very mild over the next few days. Nights will be warmer and afternoon highs will gain a degree or two each day, until we see the upper 70s by Sunday. By Sunday the winds will shift to a more southerly direction and humidity will increase.

Most models suggest rain on Christmas. Timing of the showers at this time favors afternoon or evening showers, although there remains uncertainty about that with some models bringing in earlier showers. Chances for showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday a cold front will move past and lower temperatures.

