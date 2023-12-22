Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Suncoast weather looks good into Christmas Eve

We stay warm into the weekend
We stay warm into the weekend(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure aloft and at the surface will hold fast for the next few days. Cloud cover will be on the increase over the weekend, especially on Sunday because a low-pressure area and cold front will move into the Gulf waters. The clouds that this low creates will be blown by upper-level winds in this direction leading to an overcast Sunday. Rain chances will start to go up Sunday night.

Temperatures will be very mild over the next few days. Nights will be warmer and afternoon highs will gain a degree or two each day, until we see the upper 70s by Sunday. By Sunday the winds will shift to a more southerly direction and humidity will increase.

Most models suggest rain on Christmas. Timing of the showers at this time favors afternoon or evening showers, although there remains uncertainty about that with some models bringing in earlier showers. Chances for showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday a cold front will move past and lower temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
Anthony Pete
Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police

Latest News

The place to be lately with temperatures warming into the 80s. This from the N. Jetty in...
Sarasota County launches "Sarasota County Starter Kit" to help ease new resident transitions
Santa's helpers
Suncoast postal carriers delivering holiday cheer to students
Kevin Guido and Nolan Backus
Manatee County paramedic hosts former pediatric patient at EMS base
Tuttle Elementary School paper snowball fight
Suncoast students treated to winter wonderland before break