Bradenton Police looking for missing teen

Jacob Aquino
Jacob Aquino(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Jacob Aquino, 14, frequents the area around Manatee Mobile Home Park on Manatee Ave E. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weights approximately 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black Air Force ones. Call Bradenton Police at 941-932-9300 if you know his whereabouts.

