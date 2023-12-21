WATCH: MCSO arrests man after pursuit

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after he allegedly beat an Uber driver, stole his vehicle, and then crashed it into light poles.

Deputies say the Leo Paul Bradley, 26, punched an Uber driver in the 3500 block of 1st Street West because he refused to pay in advance for a ride from Bradenton to Tampa.

Bradley is alleged to have knocked the Uber driver to altercation, Bradley knocked the driver down and drove off in the stolen SUV.

Deputies spotted the stolen SUV within minutes of the report fleeing eastbound on Manatee Avenue West. A pursuit ensued and a helicopter followed the SUV as it nearly crashed. At one point, Bradley crashed the vehicle into a light pole.

He continued east, knocking down another light pole, and coming to a stop in a ditch. Multiple MCSO units surrounded the vehicle. Fire and EMS removed Bradley and transported him to Blake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for Battery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Accident Involving a Vehicle, and Aggravated Fleeing with Damage. The pursuit covered approximately 20 miles along dry roads with minimal traffic for about 17 minutes. There were no injuries to any MCSO personnel.

