Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: MCSO arrests man after pursuit

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after he allegedly beat an Uber driver, stole his vehicle, and then crashed it into light poles.

Deputies say the Leo Paul Bradley, 26, punched an Uber driver in the 3500 block of 1st Street West because he refused to pay in advance for a ride from Bradenton to Tampa.

Bradley is alleged to have knocked the Uber driver to altercation, Bradley knocked the driver down and drove off in the stolen SUV.

Deputies spotted the stolen SUV within minutes of the report fleeing eastbound on Manatee Avenue West. A pursuit ensued and a helicopter followed the SUV as it nearly crashed. At one point, Bradley crashed the vehicle into a light pole.

He continued east, knocking down another light pole, and coming to a stop in a ditch. Multiple MCSO units surrounded the vehicle. Fire and EMS removed Bradley and transported him to Blake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested for Battery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Accident Involving a Vehicle, and Aggravated Fleeing with Damage. The pursuit covered approximately 20 miles along dry roads with minimal traffic for about 17 minutes. There were no injuries to any MCSO personnel.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police
Sarasota woman arrested for package theft
Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages
Anthony Pete
Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot

Latest News

BPD 2023 ornament
Bradenton Police Department selling ornaments to raise money for outreach efforts
Gaming machines removed from Englewood business as part of ongoing investigation
This is the picture of the "puppetrator"
Search for potential burglar nets four-legged suspect
This is the picture of the "puppetrator"
Bradenton Police find suspect...and he has four legs