Watch ABC7's 37th Annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you missed seeing the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights this year, ABC7 has your back.
The station is a proud sponsor of this event. The special will air on Christmas Eve at noon. There will be an encore presentation on News Year’s Day at 7:30 p.m.
You can watch the entire special right here in this story!
