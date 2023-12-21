Advertise With Us
Warmer weather is on the way

Some rain possible for Christmas
Strong cold front to move in late next week to bring a winter chill our way
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few cold days temperatures will be warming up on Thursday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 50′s to start the day which is typical for this time of year. A few clouds will be moving in during the afternoon but should still be nice with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy at times during the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 70s which again is typical for late December.

The weekend is looking good with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday or Christmas Eve. It will be a warm weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend should be rain free but some rain expected next week. Winds on Saturday will be out of the NE at 10 mph and increasing on Sunday to 15-20 mph.

For Christmas expect to see the warm weather to continue however we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for some showers later in the day. The rain chance is at 40% but may go higher as we see a couple of more forecast runs of the models to get a better handle on how much of this system we will see. The high on Monday will be around 75 degrees do it will be a warm Christmas.

Chance for rain moves in Monday and much cooler weather late next week
The rain chances will stay moderate on Tuesday and then much colder air will slip in on Thursday of next week behind a strong cold front and it could be the coldest air of the season.

