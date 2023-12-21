Advertise With Us
Teddy Foster and Zy'Marion Lang sign National Letters of Intent for college football

Teddy Foster and Zy'Marion Lang sign National Letter of Intent for college football
Teddy Foster and Zy'Marion Lang sign National Letter of Intent for college football(WWSB-ABC7)
By Xavier McKnight
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Teddy Foster and Zy’Marion Lang have made their collegiate decisions official after signing their National Letters of Intent.

Foster is heading to Gainesville to become a Gator and Lang is going to the University of Toledo to become a Rocket. The two are excited for their futures and have much gratitude for Cardinal Mooney’s leadership they’ve had on their journeys thus far.

“This high school is a college prep school and we were put to the test,” Foster said. “They will push you in the classroom. They set the standards high. I believe that set me in a really good position knowing that I wanted to graduate early.”

“I’m glad I came here,” Lang said. “I wish I was here more than one year, but they helped me a lot through my process. I’m ready to go take off like a Rocket.”

Our ABC7 Sports team originally reported during the summer of this year that Lang had committed to the University of South Carolina. This is no longer the case for 2024. When it comes to his decision to attend Toledo instead of becoming a Gamecock, Lang says he’s going where his heart leads him and he could be happier to get to Ohio.

“I’m very happy with the coaching staff and the team that’s there,” Lang said. “I’m ready to go work. I have a goal that’s written down in my notes that I want to be a freshman All-American.”

