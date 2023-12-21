Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Signing Day on the Suncoast makes local football stars dreams become reality

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The hopes and dreams of signing on the doted line to earn and secure a college football scholarship became reality for many hardworking and deserving student-athletes from Bradenton all the way down to Venice.

Jadyn Glasser is a senior quarterback at Venice High School, he says this day is very special for his family and he really enjoys getting more familiar with Central Michigan University.

“They definitely welcomed me with a family-orientated vibe and they promised me good things, and if I put in work I could have a chance to see the field next year and that’s what I plan to do,” Glasser said.

John Peacock is a three-time FHSAA State Championship Coach leading Venice High School. He says this day is the result of a lot of hard work for the guys who sign.

“It’s a great day for these young men. Some of these kids have been looking forward to this day since they were five- or six-years-old. Some of them have worked extremely hard the last four years to get in this position and just a great day to celebrate that,” Coach Peacock said.

Meanwhile at Riverview High School, Braxton Thomas says he’s found a home where he can earn an education and playing time.

“I have decided to go to North Carolina A&T State University. I took an official visit up there this past weekend and ever since I stepped foot on that campus, I enjoyed it,” Thomas said.

Charles Lester III is a highly recruited five-star cornerback out of Venice High School. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he is inviting people to Newtown Estates Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 23 for his signing day going away celebration.

You may recall Charles Lester III committed to Florida State University. More details on Lester III coming this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 year old Dominic Yacca saved a man after he crashed his car into the water of the Nokomis...
Bartender saves man from sinking car after man drives into intracoastal waterway
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
Alicia Kincheloe cries in court while judge sentences her.
WATCH: Woman convicted of burning raccoon alive sentenced to work program, probation
Sherry Ellis
Sarasota attorney charged with stealing from elderly man

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Athlete of the Week: Jovan Palavra
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Cardinal Mooney football state championship celebration
Sarasota community celebrates Cardinal Mooney’s 2023 state football championship
Sarasota community celebrates Cardinal Mooney’s 2023 state football championship
Coach Gerald Perry and the Riverview Lady Rams basketball team making a difference on and off...
Coach Gerald Perry and the Riverview Lady Rams basketball team making a difference on and off the court