Signing Day on the Suncoast makes local football stars dreams become reality

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The hopes and dreams of signing on the doted line to earn and secure a college football scholarship became reality for many hardworking and deserving student-athletes from Bradenton all the way down to Venice.

Jadyn Glasser is a senior quarterback at Venice High School, he says this day is very special for his family and he really enjoys getting more familiar with Central Michigan University.

“They definitely welcomed me with a family-orientated vibe and they promised me good things, and if I put in work I could have a chance to see the field next year and that’s what I plan to do,” Glasser said.

John Peacock is a three-time FHSAA State Championship Coach leading Venice High School. He says this day is the result of a lot of hard work for the guys who sign.

“It’s a great day for these young men. Some of these kids have been looking forward to this day since they were five- or six-years-old. Some of them have worked extremely hard the last four years to get in this position and just a great day to celebrate that,” Coach Peacock said.

Meanwhile at Riverview High School, Braxton Thomas says he’s found a home where he can earn an education and playing time.

“I have decided to go to North Carolina A&T State University. I took an official visit up there this past weekend and ever since I stepped foot on that campus, I enjoyed it,” Thomas said.

Charles Lester III is a highly recruited five-star cornerback out of Venice High School. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he is inviting people to Newtown Estates Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 23 for his signing day going away celebration.

You may recall Charles Lester III committed to Florida State University. More details on Lester III coming this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.