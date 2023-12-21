Search for potential burglar nets four-legged suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police were called to an unknown incident at a tire shop in the 1200-block of 9th Street W.

A woman who lives in the building kept hearing noises and what sounded like gunfire coming from the shop.

As officers cased the building they discovered the culprit. To their surprise, it was a puppy.

The puppy had knocked over several fluorescent light bulbs which made the loud crashing noise that sounded like gunshots.

The “pupp-etrator” was removed without incident.

