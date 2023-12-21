Advertise With Us
School social workers celebrate 15 years of The Giving Tree, holiday magic

(School District of Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It started as a single tree covered with 50 gift tags of wishes from Manatee County students, who may otherwise not have a Merry Christmas.

That was 15 years ago, and Kami Lake, School Social Worker, recalls the first year she started The Giving Tree project, and the blessing it has become for so many families.

She hears the stories, too. Former recipients are now adults and giving back to the same program which ensured happy holidays for them during hard times.

Each paper angel lists a student’s first name, age, favorite color, clothing, and shoe sizes, urgent needs and two special wishes.

The school-aged children are identified by school social workers and selected for dealing with tremendous adversity this year. Some may have lost their home to a fire, suffered the death of a parent, or experienced big life changes due to financial struggles or otherwise.

In 2023, a total of 626 Manatee County students from 207 families will experience the results of this holiday cheer.

Paper angels
Paper angels(School District of Manatee County)

