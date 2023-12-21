Advertise With Us
Sarasota Fire issues fire safety reminders to ensure safe holiday season

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department wants the community to have a safe holiday season by sharing safety tips and demonstrating the possible dangers of a dry tree and flammable holiday décor. Carefully decorating your home can help make your holidays safer.

Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or against the home outside. Decorations should be at least three feet away from heat sources.

Additional fire safety tips:

  • Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
  • Always turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
  • Use battery-operated candles.
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
  • Keep children and items that may catch fire away from lit candles.
  • Add water to the tree stand daily if you have a live tree.
  • Get rid of the tree after holiday or when it is dry.

More holiday fire safety information can be found here.

