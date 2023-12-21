Palmetto schools team up for new mentorship program

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Having someone to look up to is so important, especially at a young age. A brand-new program in Palmetto is setting up both high schoolers and elementary school kids for success as they learn from each other.

Susie Ebbesmeyer who is the Assistant Principal at Palmetto Elementary says, “It all kind of fell together. Palmetto High has a new leadership class this year and they were looking for a community service project. When we heard they needed a service project we thought our 4th and 5th graders could really benefit.”

Every Friday for 30 minutes a week is when the two groups meet. 20 mentors and 20 mentees are paired up where they talk about everything from academics to their personal life, to sports.

Palmetto Junior Colton Davis says, “I try to teach them to stay focused. It’s important to have fun, but at the end of the day I want them to stay focused on their grades and family as well.

Love your family and enjoy life.”For the 4th and 5th graders they can’t wait for Fridays to come around. E

bbesmeyer says, “They look forward to it. The boys are always asking me are they coming? I’m like of course they are coming!Few schools have a program dedicated to being leaders.

Jaylen George who is a 5th grader says, “Some people don’t have this, and it’s an experience for me. I never had this in my life. It feels good to be out here with bigger people. They can show me what to do.”

With the success the schools are having this year, next year they hope to expand it even more.

Ebbesmeyer says “I’m grateful that our students have this opportunity this this year and we are really hoping that maybe we can expand this next year with a group of young ladies as well.”

