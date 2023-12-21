Man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to kill victim with machete

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Juan Sardina has been convicted of attempted murder in the second degree with a weapon.

According to the report, on Nov. 8, 2021, Sardina attacked the victim with a machete striking him one time in the back of the head just above his ear.

Sardina told officers that he was looking for the victim for two days following an argument over a bicycle.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

