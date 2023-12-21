Gaming machines removed from Englewood business as part of ongoing investigation

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies removed gaming machines from Tiffany Square Bingo on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation comes nearly a year after a previous series of raids against local establishments that allegedly offered gambling in Charlotte County.

CCSO said at the time that the agency was assisting the Florida Division of Gaming Enforcement in enforcing a state ban on slot machines outside tribal property or within certain parcels in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.