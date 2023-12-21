Advertise With Us
Gaming machines removed from Englewood business as part of ongoing investigation

(File image - Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies removed gaming machines from Tiffany Square Bingo on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation comes nearly a year after a previous series of raids against local establishments that allegedly offered gambling in Charlotte County.

CCSO said at the time that the agency was assisting the Florida Division of Gaming Enforcement in enforcing a state ban on slot machines outside tribal property or within certain parcels in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

