First football player in Booker High history to sign early Letter of Intent

Josiah Booker
Josiah Booker(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Josiah Booker is the first football player in Booker High School to sign an early Letter of Intent to play for Central Michigan University. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how special this occasion is.

“I will remember it for the rest of my life because I’m the first person to ever sign early at Booker High School in history and it just means a lot to me for where I came from. What I was doing my 9th and 10th grade years to what I’m doing now in my 11th and 12th grade years,” Booker said.

Booker’s mother was on hand to sign his National Letter of Intent and celebrate the milestone for her family and the Booker Tornadoes football program.

“This is such a beautiful day for Josiah because this is his goal. He’s had so many people tell him he wasn’t going to fit the mode because he’s always been really small. Small in stature, small in weight but he’s always had the speed. Josiah’s made it through adversity through all of his life,” Latressa Preston said.

Booker says he will enroll in classes in January of 2024 at Central Michigan University and begin workouts with the Chippewas football team in an effort to play in their 2024 spring game.

Booker is expected to play wide receiver, kickoff return for CMU.

