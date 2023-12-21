Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Warm, sunny weather into the weekend, then a Christmas storm.

We will warm a few degrees each day
(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure aloft will begin to build in today, while surface high pressure will continue to nose in from the north. With dry air in place and the stacking of high pressure in the atmosphere, we will see days in a row of at least partly sunny skies and rain-free conditions. At the highest levels of the atmosphere, the jet of air is producing high cirrus clouds, and while we may see a lessening with time of the thickness of this layer, we are unlikely to see them disappear completely.

Each day the air mass over us will modify a bit, with a degree or two warming each day. The air will remain dry and we should not expect to see any rain this work week. Night-time temperatures will also continue to climb. By the end of the week, our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The extended range forecast still has significant uncertainty. One model favors a higher chance for Christmas Day storms, while another model favors a slow mover that remains over the Gulf for Christmas Day. However, this model creates a second low that pushes past several days later with greater intensity. Regardless, it appears that the beginning of next week will favor increased chances for showers at the very least.

