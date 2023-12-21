Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening

The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.(FDA/AutoGenomics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a tool that uses genetic testing to help assess whether certain people are at risk of developing opioid-use disorder.

The Autogenomics Avert D Test is meant for adults considering a short-term course of oral opioid pain medication, such as after a planned surgical procedure.

It uses a cheek swab sample to analyze 15 genetic markers involved in the brain’s reward pathways and associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who have no previous use of opioids, and patients must consent to the test.

It is not meant for those who are being treated for chronic pain.

An FDA spokesperson said the test information should be used as part of a complete clinical evaluation and risk assessment, and should not be used alone to make treatment decisions.

Some experts said they are wary about the use of the test in clinical practice and what they say are its limitations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Florida officials react to former president Donald Trump’s ban from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Bradenton woman dead after being struck by two vehicles
Arrested during traffic stop.
North Port woman facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over by police
Sarasota woman arrested for package theft
Sarasota woman caught on surveillance stealing packages
Anthony Pete
Man sentenced to 15 years for attacking woman in Publix parking lot

Latest News

According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
City of North Port Christmas video
The City of North Port releases its annual Holiday lip sync video
City of North Port Christmas video
City of North Port Christmas lipsync
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed several and injured about 30 others, and the...
Czech Police say people killed in Prague shooting