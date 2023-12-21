Chef Jacque Allen is this Month’s Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooking is an art, and in Jacque Allen’s kitchen you better make every meal count.

In the halls of Southeast High School, she is known as “Chef.” She has been at the school since 2013 and teaches her students to be better cooks, on top of life lessons.

”I didn’t realize how much I affect students and how much I have an impact on them. You just don’t understand how much these kids go through. It’s something I am happy I decided to do,” says Allen.

Chef may love sugar on her desserts like the crepes they were making this week, but she won’t sugar coat her feelings. She keeps it real with her students in the kitchen.

”Unfortunately, parents do everything for their children now. When these kids come to me as a culinary 1 they don’t know the difference between a washer and a dryer. They don’t know how to use a mop. In here, I treat them as adults,” says Allen.

Without chef this program would look a lot different.

Natalie Barendse, who is a Junior, says, “Chef is amazing. She makes this culinary program work. Without her I seriously don’t know how we would do all of this. She takes it onto her responsibility to do everything for this school.”

This is why Chef Jacque was nominated as our Chalkboard Champion.

”It’s amazing to see the difference. Some of these kids that come in as culinary 1 and don’t know what to do and then they build up. By the time they are a 4 they pretty much are self-driven. They must come up with all the recipes, the menu, the invitation to sell tickets. They do it all,” says Jacque.

Congrats on being this month’s Chalkboard Champion!

